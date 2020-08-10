ProAssurance Posts Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) Monday reported second-quarter net loss of $18.1 million or $0.34 per share, compared to net income of $11.5 million or $0.21 per share last year.

Adjusted loss per share was $0.60 compared to adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share last year.

Revenues dropped to $221.7 million from $239.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.74 per share and revenues of $231.79 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

