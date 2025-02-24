PROASSURANCE Earnings Results: $PRA Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROASSURANCE ($PRA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, beating estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $287,520,000, beating estimates of $211,869,720 by $75,650,280.
PROASSURANCE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of PROASSURANCE stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC removed 1,396,122 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,997,674
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 621,935 shares (+2655.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,894,985
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 511,979 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,145,585
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 465,979 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,413,725
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 331,224 shares (+92.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,269,773
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 211,226 shares (-31.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,360,605
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 176,889 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,814,303
