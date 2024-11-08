News & Insights

ProAssurance Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

ProAssurance Corporation ( (PRA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ProAssurance Corporation presented to its investors.

ProAssurance Corporation is a specialty insurer that focuses on medical professional liability and workers’ compensation insurance primarily in the eastern United States. The company is known for its expertise in the medical professional liability sector and is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

In the third quarter of 2024, ProAssurance Corporation reported a net income of $16.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, with an operating income of $17.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. The company showed an improvement in its Specialty P&C segment with a combined ratio of 99.5%, reflecting progress towards sustained profitability.

Key financial highlights include a 14% increase in net investment income, attributed to favorable interest rate conditions. The company also benefited from strong returns on limited partnership investments. Additionally, the book value per share rose to $24.07, up from $21.82 at the end of 2023, driven by net income and unrealized gains in the fixed maturity portfolio.

ProAssurance’s management remains optimistic about the company’s strategic focus on disciplined claims management and targeted healthcare market segments. However, they acknowledge ongoing market headwinds and emphasize a prudent approach to achieving long-term profitability before pursuing growth.

