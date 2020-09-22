ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 23, 2020

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -83.87% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.56, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRA was $14.56, representing a -65.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.03 and a 14.92% increase over the 52 week low of $12.67.

PRA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Chubb Limited (CB). PRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports PRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 46.91%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.