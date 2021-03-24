ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PRA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRA was $26.43, representing a -9.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.15 and a 108.6% increase over the 52 week low of $12.67.

PRA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). PRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.26. Zacks Investment Research reports PRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 157.69%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

