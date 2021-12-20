ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PRA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.37, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRA was $24.37, representing a -16.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.15 and a 41.11% increase over the 52 week low of $17.27.

PRA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). PRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.34. Zacks Investment Research reports PRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 287.02%, compared to an industry average of 16.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pra Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

