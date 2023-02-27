ProAssurance Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $13.9 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $32.1 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ProAssurance Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.5 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $294.7 million from $313.1 million last year.

ProAssurance Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $13.9 Mln. vs. $32.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.13 -Revenue (Q4): $294.7 Mln vs. $313.1 Mln last year.

