ProAssurance Corp. Q3 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$49.4 million, or -$0.95 per share. This compares with -$9.1 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ProAssurance Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $275.7 million from $273.1 million last year.

ProAssurance Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$49.4 Mln. vs. -$9.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.95 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q3): $275.7 Mln vs. $273.1 Mln last year.

