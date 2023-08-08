ProAssurance Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ProAssurance Corp. (PRA):

Earnings: $10.6 million in Q2 vs. -$1.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.20 in Q2 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ProAssurance Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $8.6 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.10 per share Revenue: $237.9 million in Q2 vs. $235.5 million in the same period last year.

