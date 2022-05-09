ProAssurance Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ProAssurance Corp. (PRA):

Earnings: $3.56 million in Q1 vs. $7.74 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q1 vs. $0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ProAssurance Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $7.68 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.18 per share Revenue: $335.61 million in Q1 vs. $224.72 million in the same period last year.

