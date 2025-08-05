ProAssurance Corp. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $21.92 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $15.50 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ProAssurance Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $26.76 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to $276.75 billion from $290.65 billion last year.

ProAssurance Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.92 Mln. vs. $15.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $276.75 Bln vs. $290.65 Bln last year.

