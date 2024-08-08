ProAssurance Corp. Profit Climbs In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $15.5 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $10.6 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $290.355 million from $291.831 million last year.

ProAssurance Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $15.5 Mln. vs. $10.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $290.355 Mln vs. $291.831 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.