Pro-Trump Historian Nitpicks Timing Of Ex-Presidential Aides' 'Mysterious' Outrage Amid 'Real And Planned' Damage To Institutions

Historian Victor Davis Hanson questioned the outrage of Donald Trump‘s former aides over the former president’s private remarks on veterans.

What Happened: Hanson, in a recent post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), criticized Former White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly for suddenly bringing up the ex-president’s private comments from 3 years ago.

Hanson highlighted that these objections have surfaced primarily due to book promotions, personal legal risks, or lingering resentment over dismissals.

“Suddenly after three years, a number of angry former Trump appointees — some on the prompt of potential or real book promotions, or in anger about firings, or their own legal exposure — are replaying all the supposedly atrocious things Trump said in private to them between 2017-21,” he wrote in a long post on X.

Hanson argued that despite the alleged offensiveness of Trump’s private comments, they don’t match the “methodical weaponization and destruction” of institutions in the public sphere. He also urged the critics to acknowledge the potential damage to democracy due to such actions.

The historian concluded his post by urging critics to consider the “concrete damage” to America’s institutions and country, which he described as neither spontaneous nor rhetorical but “all too real and planned.”

Why It Matters: Hanson’s tweet comes in the backdrop of recent revelations by former Trump aide Kelly, confirming Trump’s disparaging comments about veterans. Kelly, on CNN's Jake Tapper show, confirmed Trump's past remarks about veterans, including his public doubt over late Sen. John McCain's war-hero status during the 2016 campaign.

The former Trump aide also confirmed Trump's alleged derogatory comments about the Marines who died at Belleau Wood during World War I and remarks made at the grave of Kelly's own son, who was killed in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden also criticized Trump for these remarks, associating them with MAGA extremists.

Hanson is a known advocate of former president Trump. He wrote a book in 2019 titled "The Case for Trump." Trump commended the book, where Hanson portrays the former president's harsh language and provocative style as "unrefined authenticity."

The book also lauds Trump for his exceptional knack for provoking and stirring up media and political adversaries.

Hanson on Monday said the ongoing trial against Trump is part of a broader effort to eliminate what the Democrats see as a significant threat to their power.

