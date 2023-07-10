Pro Real Estate Investme (TSXV:PRV.UN) Price Target Decreased by 5.26% to 6.89

The average one-year price target for Pro Real Estate Investme (TSXV:PRV.UN) has been revised to 6.88 / share. This is an decrease of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 7.27 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 8.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.89% from the latest reported closing price of 5.26 / share.

Pro Real Estate Investme Maintains 8.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 344K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRV.UN by 15.55% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 136K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRV.UN by 12.40% over the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund holds 46K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVRE - Avantis Real Estate ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 26.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRV.UN by 3.59% over the last quarter.

WPS - iShares International Developed Property ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRV.UN by 1.92% over the last quarter.

