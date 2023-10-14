News & Insights

Pro-Palestinian rallies in Australia over Gaza draw thousands

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

October 14, 2023 — 11:54 pm EDT

Written by Sam McKeith and Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Thousands of people attended pro-Palestinian rallies in Australian state capitals on Sunday despite police threats to curb them, amid tensions after the bloody Hamas incursion into Israel eight days ago.

One of the largest rallies was in Sydney, the capital of the country's most populous state of New South Wales, where protest organiser, the Palestine Action Group, said around 5,000 attended. A Reuters witness estimated the crowd to be around 2,000.

Many rally-goers waved Palestine flags and chanted "Free, free Palestine" at the central Sydney event, as hundreds of police patrolled the area and nearby streets.

Police had been considering applying special stop-and-search powers for the first time in almost two decades for people attending the rally, but a Palestine Action Group spokesperson, Amal Naser, said the powers had not been deployed.

The rally was "peaceful so far", Naser said.

Pro-Palestine rallies were also being held on Sunday in state capitals Adelaide and Melbourne, where thousands protested, according to The Guardian Australia.

Countries across the developed world are curbing pro-Palestinian protests out of concern the Israel-Hamas conflict could trigger violence at home. France banned pro-Palestinian protests on Thursday saying they were likely to "generate disturbances to public order".

In Sydney, police arrested three men on Friday outside the Jewish Museum of Australia in Sydney for making Nazi salutes, media reported. Australia's intelligence chief has called for people to tone down rhetoric that could inflame tensions.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith and Lewis Jackson in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Samuel.McKeith@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.