Pro-Pac Packaging Announces Director Change and Holdings

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (AU:PPG) has released an update.
Pro-Pac Packaging Limited has announced that Rupert Harrington has ceased to be a director as of November 21, 2024. Harrington holds a significant interest in the company’s securities through entities such as AR Harrington Pty Limited. This change in directorship could influence investor sentiment and future strategic decisions.
