Pro Medicus Signs 5-Year Renewal With MedStar Including Visage 7 Cardiology Module

March 08, 2026 — 11:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Pro Medicus Limited (PME.AX) announced that its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Visage Imaging Inc., has signed a five-year contract renewal with MedStar Health, a major health system serving the Maryland and Washington, D.C. metropolitan region. The renewal includes the addition of the new Visage 7 Cardiology Imaging module, further expanding the scope of services provided to MedStar.

Visage Imaging, Inc. has also signed a separate five-year renewal contract with Zwanger-Pesiri, a leading private outpatient radiology provider based in Long Island, New York. This renewal highlights the continued confidence of U.S. healthcare providers in Visage Imaging's enterprise imaging solutions.

RTTNews
