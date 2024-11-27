Pro Medicus Secures Major Contract with Trinity Health

Pro Medicus Limited (AU:PME) has released an update.

Pro Medicus Limited has secured a significant AUD $330 million, 10-year contract with Trinity Health, marking its largest U.S. customer to date. This deal involves implementing its cloud-based Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform across Trinity Health’s extensive network, replacing multiple legacy systems. The agreement highlights Pro Medicus’s rapid expansion in North America, aligning with the growing trend of cloud solutions in healthcare IT.

