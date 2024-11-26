Pro Medicus Secures $24M Deal with NYU Langone

Pro Medicus Limited (AU:PME) has released an update.

Pro Medicus Limited has secured a $24 million, five-year contract with NYU Langone Health to upgrade its systems to a full stack, including the Visage 7 Open Archive in the cloud. This move marks a significant expansion into North American academic institutions and extends their existing contract to 2029. The transaction-based model of this deal presents potential growth opportunities for Pro Medicus in the healthcare imaging sector.

