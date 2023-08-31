Pro Medicus (PMCUF) Price Target Increased by 17.44% to 45.73

The average one-year price target for Pro Medicus (OTC:PMCUF) has been revised to 45.73 / share. This is an increase of 17.44% from the prior estimate of 38.94 dated January 16, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.75 to a high of 53.56 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.19% from the latest reported closing price of 47.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pro Medicus. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMCUF is 0.31%, a decrease of 8.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.36% to 4,953K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 627K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMCUF by 1.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 553K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMCUF by 12.62% over the last quarter.

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 457K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMCUF by 9.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 332K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMCUF by 0.64% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 271K shares. No change in the last quarter.

