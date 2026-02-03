Pro Medicus (PMCUF) Price Target Increased by 10.36% to 232.32

The average one-year price target for Pro Medicus (OTCPK:PMCUF) has been revised to $232.32 / share. This is an increase of 10.36% from the prior estimate of $210.50 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $166.34 to a high of $269.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 170.26% from the latest reported closing price of $85.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pro Medicus. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 18.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMCUF is 0.25%, an increase of 2.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.14% to 6,544K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 772K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares , representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMCUF by 38.61% over the last quarter.

FKDNX - Franklin Dynatech Fund holds 500K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 493K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMCUF by 26.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 478K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMCUF by 39.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 383K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMCUF by 32.01% over the last quarter.

