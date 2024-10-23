News & Insights

Pro Medicus Limited Announces Hybrid AGM 2024

October 23, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

Pro Medicus Limited (AU:PME) has released an update.

Pro Medicus Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting as a hybrid event on November 25, allowing both physical and online participation. Investors and shareholders can access meeting details and the annual report through the company’s website. This move reflects Pro Medicus’s commitment to engaging with its stakeholders effectively.

