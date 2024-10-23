Pro Medicus Limited Announces 2024 AGM Plans

Pro Medicus Limited (AU:PME) has released an update.

Pro Medicus Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 25, offering both physical and online participation options. The meeting will provide insights into the company’s performance and future strategies, appealing to investors keen on understanding Pro Medicus’s market position. Interested parties can access detailed meeting information and the annual report on the company’s official website.

For further insights into AU:PME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.