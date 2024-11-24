Pro Medicus Limited Achieves Record Financial Growth

Pro Medicus Limited (AU:PME) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pro Medicus Limited has reported a stellar financial year, marked by a 29.3% increase in revenue and a 36.5% rise in net profit after tax. The company’s success is attributed to its innovative technology, skilled management, and strategic contract wins, including its largest contract in North America with Baylor Scott & White. With a strong pipeline and strategic investments, Pro Medicus is poised for continued growth in the competitive market.

For further insights into AU:PME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.