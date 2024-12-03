Pro Medicus Founder Sells 1 Million Shares

Pro Medicus Limited (AU:PME) has released an update.

Pro Medicus Limited founder Sam Hupert has sold 1 million shares, reducing his stake to about 23.10% of the company. This move may influence investor perceptions and stock market activity surrounding Pro Medicus. The company confirmed compliance with relevant regulatory requirements during the transaction.

