News & Insights

Stocks

Pro Medicus Founder Reduces Stake in Company

December 03, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pro Medicus Limited (AU:PME) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pro Medicus Limited announced the sale of 1,000,000 shares by its founder, Anthony Hall, reducing his stake to approximately 23.11% of the company. This move comes as part of Hall’s personal financial management, while Pro Medicus continues to comply with regulatory standards. Investors might keep an eye on this development, as changes in major shareholders’ stakes can influence market perceptions.

For further insights into AU:PME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PMCUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.