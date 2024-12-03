Pro Medicus Founder Reduces Stake in Company

Pro Medicus Limited (AU:PME) has released an update.

Pro Medicus Limited announced the sale of 1,000,000 shares by its founder, Anthony Hall, reducing his stake to approximately 23.11% of the company. This move comes as part of Hall’s personal financial management, while Pro Medicus continues to comply with regulatory standards. Investors might keep an eye on this development, as changes in major shareholders’ stakes can influence market perceptions.

