Pro Medicus Director Sells Significant Shares

Pro Medicus Limited has announced a change in the holdings of its director, Sam Aaron Hupert, who sold 1,000,000 ordinary shares at $256.73 each in an on-market trade. This transaction reduces his total holdings to 24,137,660 shares, reflecting a significant shift in the director’s investment in the company.

