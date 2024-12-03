Pro Medicus Director Sells Shares in Market Move

Pro Medicus Limited (AU:PME) has released an update.
Pro Medicus Limited’s director, Anthony Barry Hall, has sold 1,000,000 of his ordinary shares in the company through an on-market trade, reducing his holding to 24,144,000 shares. The shares were sold at a price of $256.73 each, reflecting a strategic adjustment in Hall’s investment portfolio. This move may interest investors tracking insider activities and their implications on market dynamics.
