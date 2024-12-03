Pro Medicus Director Sells Shares in Market Move

Pro Medicus Limited (AU:PME) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pro Medicus Limited’s director, Anthony Barry Hall, has sold 1,000,000 of his ordinary shares in the company through an on-market trade, reducing his holding to 24,144,000 shares. The shares were sold at a price of $256.73 each, reflecting a strategic adjustment in Hall’s investment portfolio. This move may interest investors tracking insider activities and their implications on market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:PME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.