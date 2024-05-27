Pro Medicus Clinches A$45M in New Contracts

Pro Medicus Limited (AU:PME) has released an update.

Pro Medicus Limited, a renowned healthcare informatics company, has secured five new contracts through its subsidiary Visage Imaging, Inc., amounting to a minimum total of A$45.0M. These contracts, spanning various healthcare segments including paediatric hospitals and cancer centers, are expected to be cloud-deployed within six months. This success brings the company’s annual minimum total contract value to an impressive $245 million, with a strong and diverse future pipeline.

