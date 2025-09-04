Key Points Q4 revenue rose 16% year over year to $17.5 million, driven by top customers.

Gross margin declined to 20% from 27% as product mix and tariff costs affected profitability.

Net income dropped from $1.6 million to $1.2 million, with diluted EPS at $0.36 compared to $0.46 a year ago.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), a developer and manufacturer of powered surgical instruments for medical device OEMs, released its Q4 FY2025 earnings on Sept. 4, 2025. The company reported GAAP revenue of $17.5 million, up from $15.0 million a year earlier, but faces margin pressure as gross margin contracted to 20%. Net income (GAAP) fell to $1.2 million, with diluted earnings per share at $0.36. These results showed top-line growth in line with recent management emphasis, but also highlighted new cost and margin risks facing the business.

Overall, the quarter demonstrated growth momentum, with caution signals on profitability and working capital.

Metric Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $0.36 $0.46 (21.7%) Revenue $17.5 million $15.0 million 16.7% Gross margin 20% 27% (7.0 pp) Operating income $1.3 million $2.3 million (43.5%) Net income $1.2 million $1.6 million (25%)

Business Overview and Focus Areas

Pro-Dex specializes in designing and manufacturing powered surgical devices, with a core focus on products that rely on its patented adaptive torque-limiting technology. These tools are primarily marketed to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), especially for orthopedic, cranio-maxillofacial (CMF), and thoracic surgery applications.

The company’s recent strategic objectives emphasize deepening customer penetration, especially among its top accounts. Investment in R&D continues to be a priority, seeking to expand its torque-limiting technology into broader surgical markets. Success depends on continued product innovation, managing customer concentration risk, and maintaining robust regulatory compliance for quality and safety.

Quarterly Performance Details: Key Metrics and Drivers

Revenue (GAAP) grew sharply in Q4 FY2025, led by increased shipments to a small group of existing customers. In the company's words, “revenue to our top three customers” accounted for the majority of the gain. Sales of a next-generation powered surgical handpiece to its largest customer contributed meaningfully during FY2025, driving both quarterly and full-year growth. While higher sales indicate progress in leveraging existing relationships, the narrow customer base remains a structural risk. The largest customer accounted for 75% of FY2025 revenue, while the top three comprised 94% of sales.

Gross margin, which measures profit after production costs, contracted significantly from 27% to 20% in Q4 FY2025 compared to the prior year. Management attributed the drop in Q4 FY2025 to a less favorable product mix -- a shift back toward legacy device shipments rather than newer, higher-margin models -- and to new tariff costs that increased indirect manufacturing expenses. Despite this quarterly pressure, full-year gross margin (GAAP) improved to 29% in FY2025, thanks to gains earlier in the year and stronger sales of newly launched products. However, margin weakness in Q4 FY2025 highlights vulnerability to production mix and external cost headwinds.

Operating expenses increased by $409,000 from a year ago, reaching $2.1 million in Q4 FY2025, due to higher personnel costs across selling, general and administrative, and engineering functions. These investments support future growth and product development, but add to cost pressure when gross profit is under strain. This rise in ongoing expenses contributed to a 43% drop in operating income in Q4 FY2025.

Net income (GAAP) decreased from $1.6 million in the prior-year quarter to $1.2 million, influenced by both lower gross profit and higher operating costs. On a diluted per-share basis, earnings (GAAP) fell to $0.36 from $0.46. Management notes that full-year net income (GAAP) for FY2025 rose more sharply, aided in part by unrealized gains from investments, but warns that such non-operating swings can add volatility and do not reflect ongoing core business trends.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watch Points

Management reported a record order backlog of $50.4 million as of June 30, 2025 (FY2025). Management described this backlog as supporting expectations for continued revenue and operating income growth in FY2026. The earnings release also mentioned plans to cooperate with customers on tariff cost sharing and intentions to further strengthen management and manufacturing processes. However, no specific financial guidance for revenue or earnings was provided for the next quarter or the coming fiscal year.

Investors should monitor several key areas in upcoming quarters. These include: trends in margin recovery or further erosion from cost or product mix effects; the pace at which inventory and accounts receivable return to more normal levels; and how quickly Pro-Dex can diversify its customer base to reduce dependency on a single large buyer. Close attention to working capital and liquidity will be important, given the sharp decrease in cash balances in Q4 FY2025 as funds were absorbed by increased inventory and accounts receivable.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Motley Fool Markets Team is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of these articles. Motley Fool Markets Team cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pro-Dex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.