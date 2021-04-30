Pro-Dex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PDEX) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 21x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Pro-Dex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PDEX) P/E ratio of 20.2x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Pro-Dex certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqCM:PDEX Price Based on Past Earnings April 30th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Pro-Dex's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Some Growth For Pro-Dex?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Pro-Dex's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 42% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 141% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 6.5% over the next year. With the market predicted to deliver 19% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we find it concerning that Pro-Dex is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Pro-Dex's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Pro-Dex currently trades on a higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Pro-Dex (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

