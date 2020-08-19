Pro-Bitcoin Senate Candidate Wins Primary Race in Wyoming

Cynthia Lummis, a former U.S. Representative and current bitcoin advocate, has won her primary race to join the U.S. Senate representing Wyoming.

Lummis beat nine other Republican candidates on Aug. 18, and has now advanced to the general election against Democrat Merav Ben-David. Lummis is favored to win in a âSolid Republicanâ district, according to the Cook Political Report.

Lummis previously told CoinDesk she has been interested in bitcoin since at least 2013, seeing it as a stable source of value, unlike the U.S. dollar.

Lummis served in the U.S. House of Representatives between 2009 and 2017.

Should Lummis win, she may become one of the most crypto-friendly lawmakers in the legislative body.

