Pro-Bitcoin Senate Candidate Wins Primary Race in Wyoming

Cynthia Lummis, a former U.S. Representative and current bitcoin advocate, has won her primary race to join the U.S. Senate representing Wyoming.

  • Lummis beat nine other Republican candidates on Aug. 18, and has now advanced to the general election against Democrat Merav Ben-David. Lummis is favored to win in a âSolid Republicanâ district, according to the Cook Political Report.
  • Lummis previously told CoinDesk she has been interested in bitcoin since at least 2013, seeing it as a stable source of value, unlike the U.S. dollar.
  • Lummis served in the U.S. House of Representatives between 2009 and 2017.
  • Should Lummis win, she may become one of the most crypto-friendly lawmakers in the legislative body.

