Pro-Bitcoin Donald Trump Becomes the 47th President of the United States

Donald J. Trump has officially emerged victorious, claiming the presidency for a second time as the 47th President of the United States. With a critical victory in Pennsylvania and a decisive win in Wisconsin, Trump clinched the presidency by surpassing the 270 electoral votes needed to secure his return to the White House. These key battleground states, which were closely contested throughout the campaign, proved pivotal in pushing Trump over the threshold, solidifying his victory.

Trump’s final electoral tally reflects significant support across much of the Midwest and South, with additional wins in states such as Ohio and Florida reinforcing his lead. Vice President Kamala Harris, despite strong performances in traditional Democratic strongholds like California and New York, fell short as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin tipped in favor of Trump, marking the turning point in the race. Trump also garnered a majority of the popular vote, with over 51% (66.7 million votes), signaling a renewed mandate from voters who prioritized his economic policies and focus on deregulation.

A Milestone for Bitcoin in the White House

This election victory also marks the historic inauguration of the first openly pro-Bitcoin president in the United States. During his campaign, Trump included a stop at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville where he embraced several key promises aimed at Bitcoiners and the broader crypto community, which distinguished him from previous candidates and resonated strongly with advocates of decentralized finance. His stance on Bitcoin showcased an alignment with the values of financial freedom and sovereignty that underpin the broader crypto community. By pledging to protect Bitcoin miners, explore the possibility of a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, and even vow to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, Trump attracted considerable support from the Bitcoin and crypto voter demographic.

Trump’s promises have not only inspired optimism among Bitcoiners but also highlighted a potential shift in the government’s approach to cryptocurrency. During his campaign, Trump criticized CBDCs as an encroachment on personal financial freedom, signaling his wariness of state-controlled digital currencies. This stance, which aligns with concerns in the Bitcoin community about financial privacy and state overreach, has helped position Trump as a potential ally in the fight against excessive financial control.

Promises to Bitcoiners and the Crypto Community

Among Trump’s most notable commitments to Bitcoiners are several promises that represent a radical departure from previous administrations’ approach to cryptocurrency:

Support for Bitcoin Miners in America: Trump has pledged to protect the burgeoning Bitcoin mining industry within the United States. His commitment to deregulation and support for energy independence aligns with the interests of miners, many of whom rely on stable energy policies and a supportive regulatory environment. This focus could help secure the U.S.’s position as a global leader in Bitcoin mining, fostering economic growth and innovation in blockchain technology.



Bitcoin Strategic Reserve: In a move that would be unprecedented for a sitting president, Trump’s campaign discussed the idea of establishing a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. Such a reserve could provide a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, aligning with Bitcoin’s core appeal as “digital gold.” By backing this initiative, Trump has shown an openness to treating Bitcoin as a legitimate asset within the national financial framework.



Pardon for Ross Ulbricht: Trump’s promise to pardon Ross Ulbricht, the founder of Silk Road who is serving a double life sentence, struck a chord within the Bitcoin community. Ulbricht’s imprisonment has long been viewed by many Bitcoiners as a case of excessive punishment, and Trump’s willingness to revisit the issue has further cemented his image as a candidate who values justice reform and personal freedom.



Opposition to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs): Trump’s campaign included strong opposition to the creation of a Federal Reserve-controlled CBDC, citing concerns about government overreach and loss of individual financial autonomy. Many in the Bitcoin community see CBDCs as antithetical to the principles of decentralized finance. Trump’s alignment with this viewpoint has bolstered his appeal among Bitcoiners who prioritize privacy and freedom from state-controlled monetary systems.



Simplified Tax Code for Digital Assets: While not explicitly part of his campaign, Trump’s emphasis on simplifying tax codes has led many Bitcoiners to speculate that his administration could enact policies to make digital asset taxation less burdensome. By easing the tax reporting process for cryptocurrency holders, Trump’s administration could foster greater adoption and legal clarity for investors.

As Bitcoin adoption is on the rise, Trump’s presidency could mark a pivotal moment for Bitcoin in America. The growing alliance between Bitcoin’s ideals of decentralization and Trump’s policies on economic freedom suggest a promising road for Bitcoin under the next administration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.