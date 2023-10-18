Pro baseball players back Supreme Court challenge to MLB's antitrust immunity

By Mike Scarcella

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Professional baseball's players union has thrown its support to a group of minor league teams that want the U.S. Supreme Court to end Major League Baseball's decades-long immunity to U.S. antitrust law.

The union on Tuesday submitted a friend of the court brief backing a petition from two minor league teams challenging an exemption in federal competition law that has shielded MLB from liability for more than a century.

The case at the high court seeks to undo a series of rulings, starting in 1922, that have said baseball games are "purely state affairs" that are outside the reach of U.S. competition law. The Supreme Court has not yet said whether it will take up the dispute.

"Practitioners, academics, and those affected by the industry's anticompetitive conduct wonder why baseball among all industries remains above the law," lawyers for the players union told the justices.

An MLB spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Player's union lawyer Virginia Seitz of Sidley Austin referred a request for comment to the union. A union representative on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Minor league baseball teams Tri-City ValleyCats in Troy, New York, and Connecticut-based Norwich Sea Unicorns in September appealed to the high court to revive a lawsuit they filed in 2021 against pro baseball.

The teams sued MLB over a reshuffling that meant some 40 minor league teams lost their affiliation with major league clubs and capped the number of affiliates at four.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in June upheld an order dismissing the lawsuit, saying the appeals court "must continue to apply Supreme Court precedent unless and until it is overruled by the Supreme Court."

The players union, representing about 1,200 professional players and 5,500 minor leaguers, until now had not participated in the litigation.

The union's brief said MLB and its clubs should not be allowed to "engage in further franchise contraction (eliminating teams and jobs) without regard to anti-competitive intent and effect."

The 1998 federal Curt Flood Act clarified that unlike other Major League Baseball activities, employment matters involving big league players are not exempt from U.S. antitrust law.

"Congress has made clear that courts are free to proceed to determine the scope, if any, of baseball's exemption," the union's lawyers told the justices.

The case is Tri-City ValleyCats Inc and Oneonta Athletic Corporation v. Office of the Commissioner of Baseball, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 23-283.

For petitioners: Gregory Silbert of Weil, Gotshal & Manges

For MLB: Jeffrey Wall of Sullivan & Cromwell

