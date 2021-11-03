PRMW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.57, changing hands as high as $16.60 per share. Primo Water Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRMW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRMW's low point in its 52 week range is $12.82 per share, with $18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.