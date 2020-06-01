PRMW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.54, changing hands as high as $12.68 per share. Primo Water Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRMW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRMW's low point in its 52 week range is $6.33 per share, with $16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.52.

