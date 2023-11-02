PRMW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.34, changing hands as high as $14.65 per share. Primo Water Corp shares are currently trading up about 10.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRMW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PRMW's low point in its 52 week range is $12.265 per share, with $16.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.54.
Also see: HSIC Average Annual Return
IFXY Insider Buying
AMZ Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.