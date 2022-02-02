PRMW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.01, changing hands as high as $17.10 per share. Primo Water Corp shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRMW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRMW's low point in its 52 week range is $14.20 per share, with $20.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.77.

