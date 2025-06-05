$PRME stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRME stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,269,516 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PRME:
$PRME Insider Trading Activity
$PRME insiders have traded $PRME stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALLAN REINE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 125,000 shares for an estimated $147,150
- ANN L. LEE (Chief Technical Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $112,999
- RICHARD BRUDNICK (Chief Business Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $23,790
$PRME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $PRME stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,055,061 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,089,571
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 1,070,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,124,400
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 896,960 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,619,123
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 883,129 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,757,426
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 694,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,026,480
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 447,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $890,724
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 403,739 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $803,440
