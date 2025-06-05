$PRME stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRME stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,269,516 of trading volume.

$PRME Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PRME:

$PRME insiders have traded $PRME stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLAN REINE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 125,000 shares for an estimated $147,150

ANN L. LEE (Chief Technical Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $112,999

RICHARD BRUDNICK (Chief Business Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $23,790

$PRME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $PRME stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

