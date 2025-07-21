$PRME stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRME stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,949,952 of trading volume.

$PRME Insider Trading Activity

$PRME insiders have traded $PRME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID R. LIU has made 4 purchases buying 84,000 shares for an estimated $163,016 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALLAN REINE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 125,000 shares for an estimated $147,150

ANN L. LEE (Chief Technical Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $112,999

RICHARD BRUDNICK (Chief Business Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $23,790

$PRME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $PRME stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PRME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRME in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025

$PRME Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRME recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PRME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samantha Semenkow from Citigroup set a target price of $1.5 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Arthur He from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Silvan Tuerkcan from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $10.0 on 03/04/2025

