$PRME stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRME stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $40,040,828 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PRME (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PRME stock page):
$PRME Insider Trading Activity
$PRME insiders have traded $PRME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID R. LIU has made 4 purchases buying 84,000 shares for an estimated $163,016 and 0 sales.
- ALLAN REINE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 125,000 shares for an estimated $147,150
- ANN L. LEE (Chief Technical Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $112,999
- RICHARD BRUDNICK (Chief Business Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $23,790
$PRME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $PRME stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,055,061 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,089,571
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 883,129 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,757,426
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 447,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $890,724
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 403,739 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $803,440
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 317,687 shares (-73.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $632,197
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 227,749 shares (+1419.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $453,220
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 218,573 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $434,960
$PRME Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRME in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025
- Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
- Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/04/2025
$PRME Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRME recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PRME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Samantha Semenkow from Citigroup set a target price of $1.5 on 05/27/2025
- Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 05/20/2025
- Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 05/19/2025
- Arthur He from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 03/19/2025
- Silvan Tuerkcan from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $10.0 on 03/04/2025
