PRMB or MNST: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are likely familiar with Primo Brands (PRMB) and Monster Beverage (MNST). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Primo Brands is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Monster Beverage has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that PRMB has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PRMB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.84, while MNST has a forward P/E of 41.51. We also note that PRMB has a PEG ratio of 1.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MNST currently has a PEG ratio of 3.11.

Another notable valuation metric for PRMB is its P/B ratio of 2.91. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MNST has a P/B of 10.72.

Based on these metrics and many more, PRMB holds a Value grade of B, while MNST has a Value grade of F.

PRMB stands above MNST thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PRMB is the superior value option right now.

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Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.