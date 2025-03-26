$PRM stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PRM stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,180,406 of trading volume.

$PRM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PRM:

$PRM insiders have traded $PRM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HAITHAM KHOURI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 260,156 shares for an estimated $3,155,696 .

. VIVEK RAJ sold 250,000 shares for an estimated $2,292,500

TRACY BRITT COOL sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $640,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PRM stock to their portfolio, and 193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $PRM on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.