PRM Sales Jump 28 Percent

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM), a supplier of fire safety chemistries and specialty chemicals, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025. The headline news: both adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) and revenue (GAAP) came in well above expectations. Non-GAAP EPS reached $0.39, topping the $0.26 consensus non-GAAP EPS estimate, and revenue (GAAP) came in at $162.6 million, exceeding the $139.65 million GAAP revenue estimate. However, the company posted a GAAP net loss of $32.2 million, driven by a $96.9 million founders advisory fee. Excluding this non-operational charge, all key operating segments delivered significant growth, making for a strong operational quarter overall.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.39 $0.26 $0.25 56.0% Revenue (GAAP) $162.6 million $139.65 million $127.3 million 28.0% Adjusted EBITDA $91.3 million $64.9 million 40.6% Revenue – Fire Safety segment $120.3 million $98.5 million 22.1% Revenue – Specialty Products segment $42.4 million $28.7 million 47.7%

Business Overview and Recent Focus Areas

Perimeter Solutions focuses on two primary business lines: fire management solutions and specialty chemicals. Its Fire Safety segment supplies fire retardants and firefighting foams, commonly used to fight wildfires across the U.S. and globally. Its Specialty Products segment centers on phosphorus pentasulfide (P2S5) applications, making key additives for lubricants and, increasingly, for electric battery and industrial uses.

Recently, the company has focused on innovation and expansion within both its fire management and specialty chemicals platforms. It aims to lead the transition toward more environmentally friendly, fluorine-free firefighting foams. Growth in specialty products, and strategic acquisitions such as those that bolster its printed circuit board and specialty component manufacturing, are also priorities. Perimeter Solutions’ ability to win and maintain government contracts remains a key success factor, as is its strength in R&D and operational agility in responding to wildfires and shifting regulatory landscapes.

Quarterly Review: Financial and Operational Highlights

During Q2 2025, Perimeter Solutions exceeded both analyst expectations and its own operational benchmarks, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 versus the analyst estimate of $0.26. Non-GAAP earnings per share rose to $0.39, which surpassed consensus by nearly 50% on a non-GAAP basis. Revenue (GAAP) reached $162.6 million, beating GAAP revenue expectations by 16.4% and rising 28.0% from the prior year period. These results reflected robust demand in both main business segments, with Fire Safety again accounting for the bulk of company-wide revenue.

In the Fire Safety segment, GAAP sales increased 22% year over year. This segment produces fire retardants and firefighting foams crucial to battling wildfires, and benefited from both "normalized fire activity" and strong operational execution. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in this division jumped 40%. The company highlighted its dominant position as a supplier to over 150 air tanker bases in North America, underscoring its competitive advantage. Wildfire trends in the U.S. continue to support product demand, as fire seasons extend and grow more severe.

Specialty Products net sales increased 47% to $42.4 million, compared to $28.7 million in the prior year quarter. This part of the business is anchored by P2S5-based additives used in lubricants, agriculture, and battery applications. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment rose 48%, rebounding from prior headwinds related to third-party plant downtime. Segment expansion into new markets, such as intelligent manufacturing solutions for specialty electronic components, also contributed positively.

The headline GAAP net loss was largely the result of a $96.9 million founders advisory fee, but it moved the company into negative net income for the quarter. Excluding this item, operational profitability and cash flow generation were strong. Other notable developments included the repurchase of 2.9 million shares at an average price of $11.13, and the settlement of litigation alongside an asset acquisition for $20 million in cash. Cash balances stood at $140.7 million at quarter end, down from $198.5 million at year-end 2024, reflecting active capital deployment across share buybacks and M&A. Long-term debt was stable at $668.4 million as of June 30, 2025.

On the innovation front, Perimeter Solutions continues to invest in next-generation firefighting foams. Its shift to fluorine-free products positions it to benefit from regulatory changes and customer requirements worldwide, especially in environmentally sensitive markets such as airports and government facilities.

Looking Ahead: Guidance, Risks, and Investor Watchpoints

Management did not provide updated quarterly or annual guidance in this release. In earlier statements, leadership described its long-term performance assumptions as "unchanged," but offered no incremental insight on future quarters or the remainder of fiscal 2025. Key areas for investors to watch include customer concentration risk, as over 45% of revenue is linked to U.S. government agencies for FY2024. Any change in federal wildfire budgets or priorities could impact results.

In addition, investors should monitor the company's working capital position—both inventory and accounts receivable balances increased sharply, reflecting the seasonality of deliveries but also requiring careful management. Ongoing innovation and market share growth in both fluorine-free foams and specialty chemicals can help diversify sources of growth and reduce exposure to any single segment. The company’s competitive positioning, capital returns via buybacks, regulatory shifts, and product innovation efforts all remain key topics for the months ahead.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

