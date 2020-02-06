PRLB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.46, changing hands as low as $101.00 per share. Proto Labs Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRLB's low point in its 52 week range is $88.75 per share, with $119.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.50.

