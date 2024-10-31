News & Insights

Stocks

PRL Global Ltd Continues On-Market Buy-Back Program

October 31, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CI Resources Limited (AU:PRG) has released an update.

PRL Global Ltd has announced a daily update on its on-market buy-back program, revealing a total of 246,823 ordinary fully paid securities were bought back recently. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially signaling confidence in its stock value to the market.

For further insights into AU:PRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.