PRL Global Ltd Continues On-Market Buy-Back Program

PRL Global Ltd has announced a daily update on its on-market buy-back program, revealing a total of 246,823 ordinary fully paid securities were bought back recently. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially signaling confidence in its stock value to the market.

