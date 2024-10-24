PRL Global Limited Sets Date for Annual Meeting

CI Resources Limited (AU:PRG) has released an update.

PRL Global Limited, formerly CI Resources Ltd, has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 26, 2024, in Malaysia. The agenda includes reviewing the annual financial report, adopting the remuneration report, and voting on the election and re-election of directors. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as their votes are crucial for shaping the company’s future.

