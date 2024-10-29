News & Insights

Stocks

PRL Global Limited Proposes New Auditor Appointment

October 29, 2024 — 05:31 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CI Resources Limited (AU:PRG) has released an update.

PRL Global Limited has announced an addendum to its upcoming Annual General Meeting agenda, introducing a new resolution to appoint RSM Australia Partners as the company’s auditor. This change comes after Ernst & Young’s resignation, and shareholders are encouraged to vote in favor of the resolution. The meeting is set for November 26, 2024, in Malaysia.

For further insights into AU:PRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.