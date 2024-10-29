PRL Global Limited Proposes New Auditor Appointment

CI Resources Limited (AU:PRG) has released an update.

PRL Global Limited has announced an addendum to its upcoming Annual General Meeting agenda, introducing a new resolution to appoint RSM Australia Partners as the company’s auditor. This change comes after Ernst & Young’s resignation, and shareholders are encouraged to vote in favor of the resolution. The meeting is set for November 26, 2024, in Malaysia.

