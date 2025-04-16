$PRK Earnings Preview: Recent $PRK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$PRK ($PRK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $131,673,700 and earnings of $2.17 per share.
$PRK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $PRK stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 92,405 shares (+677.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,840,989
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 70,170 shares (+77.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,029,243
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 52,268 shares (+427.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,960,303
- STATE STREET CORP added 45,726 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,838,808
- EAM GLOBAL INVESTORS LLC removed 24,969 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,280,435
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 22,454 shares (+1.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,849,289
- INVESCO LTD. added 19,948 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,419,685
