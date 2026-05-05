Privium Fund Opens $5.07 Million Denali Stake Ahead of FDA Drug Approval

Key Points

Acquired 254,857 shares of Denali Therapeutics; estimated transaction value $5.07 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value increased by $4.89 million, reflecting both new shares and price movement.

Transaction represented a 1.06% change relative to Privium Fund Management B.V.’s 13F AUM.

Post-trade holding: 254,857 shares, valued at $4.89 million as of March 31, 2026.

New stake represents 1.02% of 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Denali Therapeutics ›

On May 5, 2026, Privium Fund Management B.V. disclosed a new position in Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI), acquiring 254,857 shares in an estimated $5.07 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing published May 5, 2026, Privium Fund Management B.V. initiated a new holding in Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI), purchasing 254,857 shares. The estimated transaction value was $5.07 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the new position was $4.89 million, capturing both the size of the new holding and share price changes.

What else to know

This is a new position for Privium Fund Management B.V., representing 1.0% of 13F reportable AUM after the trade.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:TSLA: $82.53 million (17.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:SHOP: $48.28 million (10.1% of AUM) NYSE:SPOT: $32.49 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:PLTR: $29.26 million (6.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $26.03 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of May 4, 2026, Denali Therapeutics shares were priced at $18.67, up 18.32% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 10.15 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 4, 2026) $18.67 Market Capitalization $3.0 billion Net Income (TTM) ($512.5 million) One-Year Price Change 18.32%

Company snapshot

Develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases, including LRRK2 inhibitors for Parkinson's disease, DNL310 for Hunter syndrome, and other assets targeting ALS, MS, Alzheimer's, and lupus

Operates a research-driven biopharmaceutical model and has entered into collaboration agreements with multiple pharmaceutical partners

Targets patients suffering from neurodegenerative and rare diseases, with primary collaboration partners including large pharmaceutical companies

Denali Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative and rare diseases. It leverages a robust pipeline of clinical-stage assets and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical firms to advance its drug candidates.

What this transaction means for investors

Privium Fund Management runs hedge funds and alternative strategies with high minimums that lock out most investors. They took a $5 million swing on Denali Therapeutics during Q1, buying in as the company approached a make-or-break FDA decision.

In late March, the FDA granted accelerated approval for Denali's first commercial drug, Avlayah, which treats the neurological symptoms of Hunter syndrome, a rare pediatric disease. This is a huge deal because Denali's technology enables biologics to cross the blood-brain barrier, something most drugs can't do. The approval validates their entire TransportVehicle platform, which they're now using to develop treatments for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other brain diseases.

Biotech stocks like this one are high-risk, high-reward bets on science. You're betting the FDA approves their drugs, doctors prescribe them, and the company doesn't run out of cash before generating revenue. Denali has $966 million in cash but posted a $512 million loss in 2025 while building out their commercial operations. If their platform works across multiple diseases, the upside is massive. If clinical trials fail or the market doesn't adopt Avlayah, the stock could crater.

Should you buy stock in Denali Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Denali Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Denali Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 963% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2026.

Sara Appino has positions in Amazon, Palantir Technologies, Shopify, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Palantir Technologies, Shopify, Spotify Technology, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Denali Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.